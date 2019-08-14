JustForex Trading - Start Now

DAKAR (Senegal) – Hosts Senegal, reigning champions Nigeria, Mali and Mozambique have booked their places in the Quarter-Finals of the 26th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Defending champions Nigeria made light work of Cameroon 106-39 on Tuesday in a one-sided tie . Four …

fiba.JPG

