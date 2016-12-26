The Defence Headquarters, Abuja, on Sunday, said the troops of the Nigerian Army were close to rescuing other Boko Haram captives in the Sambisa Forest, including the Chibok girls. The Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar, said this in an exclusive interview, with PUNCH. He said that whether the Chibok girls were still in Sambisa or not was information meant only for the military. He noted that the rescue of the girls and other victims was the most important thing to the general public. He said, “We should allow for calm in this operation, which is still ongoing. We have yet to come to point zero. We have taken over the heart and the centre of Sambisa. “The operation will culminate with Operation Rescue Finale which will end only when all the captives, including the Chibok girls have been rescued, and this would be soon. “There are things we want to keep to ourselves for now. Everyone should understand that now that Sambisa is under the control of the military, there will be more rescues. We cannot say what will jeopardise the rescue operations of the troops.”