Sectoral distribution of Value Added Tax data for the first quarter of 2019 reflected that the sum of N289.04bn was generated as VAT in Q1 2019 as against N298.01bn generated in Q4 2018 and N269.79bn generated in Q1 2018 representing 3.01 per cent decrease …Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – http://bit.ly/2X9c04z Get more: Nigeria Business News