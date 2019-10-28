The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in its latest report released in Abuja on Sunday reveals that the solid Minerals sector contributed N52.75 billion to the federation revenue in 2017.
The figure was a 21% increase on the N43.22 billion contributed by the sector in 2016. NEITI says …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pULOiu
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The figure was a 21% increase on the N43.22 billion contributed by the sector in 2016. NEITI says …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pULOiu
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]