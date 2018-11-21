The Federal Government earned a total of N43.22billion in 2016 from solid minerals sector, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), said yesterday.
According to the highlights of the 2016 audit report of the solid minerals …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2DyjIhU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the highlights of the 2016 audit report of the solid minerals …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2DyjIhU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]