Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East has slammed the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over his statement coverncerning Atiku Abubakar.
DAILY POST had reported that Oshiomhole while responding to Atiku’s threat to contest his presidential election loss in court said the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H75kyS
Get More Nigeria Political News
DAILY POST had reported that Oshiomhole while responding to Atiku’s threat to contest his presidential election loss in court said the …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2H75kyS
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]