A First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has said that the present administration committed treasonable offence by deploying the military during the general election.
Amaechi maintained that the military should have no part to play in elections and internal security in the country. Amaechi, a foremost …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FxbOWq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Amaechi maintained that the military should have no part to play in elections and internal security in the country. Amaechi, a foremost …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FxbOWq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]