Politics Nigeria election: Buhari still military dictator – Amaechi blows hot – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has said that the present administration committed treasonable offence by deploying the military during the general election.

Amaechi maintained that the military should have no part to play in elections and internal security in the country. Amaechi, a foremost …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FxbOWq

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top