Politics Nigeria election: Ex-minister Maku breaks silence, reveals how APC rigged – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
Labaran Maku, the defeated governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa State, has advised his supporters not to take the law into their hands. Maku, a former minister of information, made the call on Monday while addressing some party supporters, who came to his …


Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7zlmd

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top