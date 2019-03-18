Featured Thread #1
Labaran Maku, the defeated governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nasarawa State, has advised his supporters not to take the law into their hands. Maku, a former minister of information, made the call on Monday while addressing some party supporters, who came to his …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7zlmd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2W7zlmd
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]