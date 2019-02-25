The Presidency has reacted as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki lost his bid for reelection into the Senate.The Presidency has reacted as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki lost his bid for reelection into the Senate.DAILY POST had reported that Saraki lost to Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s Senatorial electionOloriegbe polled a total of 123, 808 votes to defeat the Senate President who scored 68, 994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara Central Senatorial District.