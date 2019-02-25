Politics Nigeria Election Result: Presidency reacts as Saraki loses seat - Daily Post

#1
The Presidency has reacted as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki lost his bid for reelection into the Senate.

The Presidency has reacted as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki lost his bid for reelection into the Senate.
DAILY POST had reported that Saraki lost to Dr Yahaya Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Saturday’s Senatorial election


Oloriegbe polled a total of 123, 808 votes to defeat the Senate President who scored 68, 994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara Central Senatorial District.
 
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top