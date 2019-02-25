Politics Nigeria election results: Saraki speaks after loss to APC candidate - Daily Post

#1
In the statement released on Monday, Olaniyonu further stated that the position of the Saraki camp will be communicated to the public later today.

“The public should disregard any fictitious statements being issued and shared on WhatsApp by the APC in Kwara. Our position on the election will be communicated later today.

“In the interim, the APC should stop issuing statements congratulating itself and ascribing it to our camp”, Olaniyonu stated.




read more
 
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top