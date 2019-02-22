Politics Nigeria elections 2019: Ozekhome reacts to INEC’s decision on APC candidates in Zamfara – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome SAN, has reacted to final decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to field candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Zamfara State ahead of the 2019 general elections INEC had on Friday said candidates of the …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2BNrp1P

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top