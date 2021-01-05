Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Nigeria engages China on COVID-19 vaccine — Onyeama | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
The Federal Government says it has opened talks with the Peoples Republic of China to have access to COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen shortly after a bilateral meeting with...
guardian.ng