…as Kano places 75 under Lassa fever watch



Olufemi Atoyebi and Tobi Aworinde with agency report



The Federal Government has said that two cases of coronavirus are undergoing tests in the country.

This came just as the Kano State Government said it had placed 75 residents with symptoms of Lassa Fever under watch

While giving update on the coronavirus in Abuja on Friday, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said “Last night (Thursday night), we had two cases and tests are going on at the moment. As soon as they are completed, it will be announced. If a person returns to the country, say within 20 or 30 days, there is no point wasting reagents to test such a person.