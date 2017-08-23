Suspected suicide bombers have struck in the Muna area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state. TheCable quoting a source said the incident happened around 2:50pm on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefts on Monday and directed them to stay on top of the game on security issues in the country. In a nationwide address on Monday, Buhari had said his government would “reinforce and reinvigorate the fight against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets “. The sect carried out a series of attacks during the president’s 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.