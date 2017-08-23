Submit Post Advertise

Metro Nigeria: Explosion Rocks Muna In Maiduguri

    Suspected suicide bombers have struck in the Muna area of Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

    TheCable quoting a source said the incident happened around 2:50pm on Wednesday.

    President Muhammadu Buhari met with service chiefts on Monday and directed them to stay on top of the game on security issues in the country.

    In a nationwide address on Monday, Buhari had said his government would “reinforce and reinvigorate the fight against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a new series of attacks on soft targets “.

    The sect carried out a series of attacks during the president’s 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom.
     
