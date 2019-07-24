ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s state oil firm NNPC plans to renew its contract for crude sales with Indonesia which expired last year, part of moves to boost exports, it said on Tuesday.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it was interested in working with Indonesia’s …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2GqvfQU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it was interested in working with Indonesia’s …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2GqvfQU
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]