Business Nigeria generated N4.59tn from VAT in just 5 years – Nairametrics

#1
Nigeria generated a total sum of N4.59 trillion from Value Added Tax (VAT) in just 5-years.

This is according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. A cursory look at the revenue generated from VAT in Nigeria shows that VAT revenue has been on the rise …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2TnAGnc

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[32]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top