Politics Nigeria Gradually Sliding Out of Recession - APC

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Apr 15, 2017 at 7:40 PM. Views count: 84

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to turning the country's economy for the better.

    In its Easter message to the nation, signed by its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi, APC extended its "best wishes to Christians in the country and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous occasion of Easter which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead."

    “Indeed, the Easter festivities remind us to be selfless as Jesus Christ was during his time on earth. As we gather with family and friends, let us also spare a thought, prayers and show love to the needy in our respective communities.

    “As the country gradually slides out of economic recession, the APC assures Nigerians of government’s determination to restore the economy on the path of growth.

    “The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration as it works to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians,” it added.
     

    Comments

  2. olami lawson

    olami lawson Member

    I wouldn't want to insult you liars.
     
    olami lawson, Apr 15, 2017 at 7:49 PM
    #2
  3. olami lawson

    olami lawson Member

    And don't force me to.. Ndi ara!
     
    olami lawson, Apr 15, 2017 at 7:50 PM
    #3