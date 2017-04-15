The All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as the Muhammadu Buhari administration is committed to turning the country's economy for the better. In its Easter message to the nation, signed by its spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi, APC extended its "best wishes to Christians in the country and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous occasion of Easter which celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead." “Indeed, the Easter festivities remind us to be selfless as Jesus Christ was during his time on earth. As we gather with family and friends, let us also spare a thought, prayers and show love to the needy in our respective communities. “As the country gradually slides out of economic recession, the APC assures Nigerians of government’s determination to restore the economy on the path of growth. “The APC calls on Nigerians to continue to support the President Muhammadu Buhari APC-led administration as it works to deliver on the promises made to Nigerians,” it added.