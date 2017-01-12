The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday in Abuja approved Nigerian citizenship for 335 foreigners and rejected the applications of 165 others. The Minister of Interior, Abudulrahman Dambazau, made this known at a joint State House Media briefing with the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, and the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina. The briefing was held after the FEC meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr. Dambazau explained that the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigerian citizenship received 500 applications and recommended 335 of the applicants for approval. “The Ministry of Interior memo is on granting of citizenship to non-Nigerians, who applied. “So we sit down to consider those applications. The last time this was done was in 2013. So we had some backlog of these applications.”