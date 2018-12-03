  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Nigeria has achieved food import reduction, saved $21bn in 34 months — Emefiele – P.M. News

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that Nigeria’s monthly food import bill fell from $665.4m in January 2015 to $160.4m as of October 2018.

He said the reductions in food import were recorded on rice, fish, milk, sugar and wheat, adding that



