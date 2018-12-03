The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that Nigeria’s monthly food import bill fell from $665.4m in January 2015 to $160.4m as of October 2018.
He said the reductions in food import were recorded on rice, fish, milk, sugar and wheat, adding that …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2zCHUNi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
He said the reductions in food import were recorded on rice, fish, milk, sugar and wheat, adding that …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2zCHUNi
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]