Metro Nigeria has the Highest Number of Sickle Cell Carriers in the World – Don – Olisa.tv

#1
A Professor of Peadeatrics and Child Health at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Dominic Osaghae, has revealed that Nigeria has the highest number of victims of sickle cell disease in the world, with 47.5 million carriers.

Prof Osaghe stated this on Thursday while delivering the 15th inaugural lecture …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2K0k7Nm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top