Nigeria Honours Fallen Heroes At Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Nigerian leaders and Service Chiefs are currently at the arcade in Abuja to commemorate 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day. President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to review a presidential parade and participate in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the event. He is to be joined by the service chiefs,



