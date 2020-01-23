Metro Nigeria Is ‘Finished’ If Drug Abuse Not Tackled – Marwa – Channels Television

#1
Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee For The Elimination Of Drug Abuse, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, on Monday, said the country would be finished if drug abuse is not comprehensively tackled.

Marwa was speaking on Sunrise Daily where he gave some insights into his …


Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2um7Tce

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[94]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top