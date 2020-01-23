Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee For The Elimination Of Drug Abuse, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, on Monday, said the country would be finished if drug abuse is not comprehensively tackled.
Marwa was speaking on Sunrise Daily where he gave some insights into his …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2um7Tce
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Marwa was speaking on Sunrise Daily where he gave some insights into his …
Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2um7Tce
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 30 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[94]