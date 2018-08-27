Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics Nigeria is doomed if we do not restructure – Former governor sends dire message to NASS – Naija.ng

#1
Obong Victor Attah, a former governor of Akwa Ibom state, has added his voice to those calling for the country to be restructured.

In an interview with Vanguard, the ex governor pointed out that the issue has to do more with the National Assembly, than with President Muhammadu Buhari..



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Pav9P5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top