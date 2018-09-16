The winner of 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola’s son, Abdulmumuni Abiola, has said the country is not ripe for a youth president.
Abiola told journalists at the maiden national youth summit organised by The Zealous Kwara Youths in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, that though he was …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NGo8J5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Abiola told journalists at the maiden national youth summit organised by The Zealous Kwara Youths in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, that though he was …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2NGo8J5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]