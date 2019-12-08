Prophetess Olayinka Ayodele, the founder of the Mountain of Light of the World Church Inc. C&S, during the church's annual thanksgiving spoke passionately about the state of the nation.
In a chat with The Nation, the church’s founder stressed the need for the country’s citizens...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/38k8I4H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a chat with The Nation, the church’s founder stressed the need for the country’s citizens...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/38k8I4H
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]