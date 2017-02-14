According to JAMB Registrar, Isaac Oloyede, the board is considering conducting mock exercise ahead of the next UTME. Oloyede said although he could not guarantee a hitch-free examination, the innovations being put in place “will send some illegal operators, who are defrauding candidates in the past, out of business.’’ “Frankly, I cannot promise a hitch-free examination because we are testing certain things. “We are changing certain things; we want to question the statuesquo and we expect a fight back by interests that will be trampled upon,’’ the registrar said. He explained that the board would be as sincere as possible. “We are going to be as flexible as humanly possible; we are not promising hitch free examination,’’ he said.