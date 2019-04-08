Politics Nigeria leading in cyber policing in West Africa — Buhari - PREMIUM TIMES

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on world leaders to come up with proposals to create a digital world that is accessible, inclusive and safe to all.

Mr Buhari decried the use of the cyberspace to manipulate elections.

He said Nigeria has taken the lead in cyber policing in West Africa, working with regional and global partners.



