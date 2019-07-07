advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Nigeria loses 100,000 barrels of crude oil daily –Report – Newtelegraph

#1
Indications are that Nigeria loses not less than 100,000 barrels of crude oil daily to oil thieves and vandals, just 14,000bpd less than the total production managed by Equatorial Guinea in May 2019.

This development, which is believed to responsible for the steep production decline (-92tbpd) recorded …

barrel.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2S411Yv

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top