JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Nigeria lost N6trn to Apapa gridlock – OPS – Newtelegraph

#1
The Organised Private Sector (OPS) has called for urgent infrastructure development at the Lagos ports, saying Nigeria had lost about N6 trillion across different sectors due to Apapa gridlock.

The OPS, under the aegis of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), said this at its 62nd Annual …

gridlock.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2Yaxjq4

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top