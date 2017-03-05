A man who allegedly buys used condoms from prostitutes has been found dead in the arms of a prostitute. Lambert Osegwe according to reports, died during a sex romp with a prostitute at a brothel in Anara, Isiala Mbano Council Area of Imo State. It's said that he usually patronises brothels in the area to buy used condoms containing sperms from the prostitutes. On Saturday morning he visited Onyinyechi, one of the prostitutes, to buy the used condoms, when he was offered free sex by the commercial worker. Narrating the incident, Onyinyechi, denied using charms on Lambert. “I did not use charms on him. Lambert had come to enquire if I had any used condom with sperms because he usually comes to ask and I don’t know what he uses them for .But yesterday when he came here, he demanded for free sex and I offered it to him. She went on: "it was in the process that he suddenly died and his penis was stuck inside me and I had to raise the alarm which attracted the people to come to my rescue before they pulled him off me. I did not use anything on him because this is my business.” The woman has been arrested while the remains of the deceased was deposited at St. Kizito Mortuary at Amaraku in Isiala Mbano council area of the state.