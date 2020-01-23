Politics Nigeria may face worse security problems – Buhari’s wife, Aisha – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, warned that Nigeria may face worse security problems. She, therefore, called for synergy among all security agencies.

Aisha urged them to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to stem the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria. …

aisha.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37OVk76

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top