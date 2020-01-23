Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Monday, warned that Nigeria may face worse security problems. She, therefore, called for synergy among all security agencies.
Aisha urged them to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to stem the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37OVk76
Get More Nigeria Political News
Aisha urged them to re-strategize and re-examine the security structure with a view to stem the rising cases of terrorism in Nigeria. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/37OVk76
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]