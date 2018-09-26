The monetary policy committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria says the economy’s exit from recession may be under threat.
While reading out the outcome of the two-day meeting of the committee to reporters on Tuesday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said: “The Committee was concerned that the exit from recession may be under threat as the economy slowed to 1.95 and 1.50 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2018, respectively.
