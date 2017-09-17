The Nigeria military, police and the Department of State Services have launched a manhunt for Nnamdi Kanu with orders to arrest him. Reports say the government believe leaving Nnamdi Kanu a free man could be dangerous till the next adjourned date in October when his case would come up at an Abuja Federal High Court. “We are seriously looking for him," a top security source said according to Punch. "He has a lot of things to explain to the government concerning his statements, actions and activities. “We can’t sit by and allow the security situation in the country to be compromised to the extent that an individual will be challenging the Federal Government. “Government has to do something about an individual that is recruiting young people, giving them uniforms, arming them and referring to them as a secret service. “We have been seizing arms and ammunitions at the ports; we also need to know what they were meant for. “This is someone who unilaterally said there would be no election in Anambra State and some people want us to allow him continue with his activities? No, we need to grow above our ethnic and tribal sentiments.”