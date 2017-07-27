The Nigerian military has rescued some of the oil workers and security escorts abducted by the Boko Haram fighters during an oil exploration mission to the Lake Chad Basin on Tuesday. The military led an operation with some members of the Civilian JTF to the area on Wednesday after they got the news of the abduction. The rescue operation was successful as several insurgents were killed and four members of the Civilian JTF, two NNPC officials and a member of the Department of Geology, University of Maiduguri, were rescued from the insurgents.