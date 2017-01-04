The Muhammadu Buhari government has deployed military troops to Southern Kaduna to stem the spate of killings in the area. Army spokesman Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said yesterday that troops had been “fully deployed’’ in Southern Kaduna to address the security challenge in that area. He said the army was working with sister security organisations, including the Police and Department of State Services (DSS) as well as civilians to address the problem, adding that a military formation would soon be established in the area. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has alleged that 808 people died in the crisis but Inspector General Police Ibrahim Idris disagreed.