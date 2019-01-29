Featured Thread #1
Good news: Nigeria has moved up four places in the Transparency International corruption perception index (CPI) for 2018, according to the latest report unveiled on Tuesday morning.
The country is ranked 144 out of the 180 countries that were surveyed last year — an upward movement of four places compared …
Read more via PREmium times - reaD more
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The country is ranked 144 out of the 180 countries that were surveyed last year — an upward movement of four places compared …
Read more via PREmium times - reaD more
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]