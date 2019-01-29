Metro Nigeria moves up on TI’s corruption perception index – Premium times

Featured Thread #1
Good news: Nigeria has moved up four places in the Transparency International corruption perception index (CPI) for 2018, according to the latest report unveiled on Tuesday morning.

The country is ranked 144 out of the 180 countries that were surveyed last year — an upward movement of four places compared …



Read more via PREmium times - reaD more

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top