Nigeria has been listed among countries where death of journalists and media professionals occurred in 2019. While over 19 journalists were harassed, assaulted, brutalised, arrested and detained in 2019, a reporter was killed in the country.
The death of Precious Owolabi, a reporter attached to Channels TV, sees …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2QefPEA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The death of Precious Owolabi, a reporter attached to Channels TV, sees …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2QefPEA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[77]