Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 6:20 PM.

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The Nigerian Navy has started recruiting qualified Nigerian graduates through the Nigerian Navy Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 25.

    The agency's portal, www.joinnigeriannavy.com has been opened for the exercise. The portal also contains guidelines for the enlistment.

    The portal will be opened on the 11th of October.

    Interested applicants, who must be Nigerians by birth, should possess a minimum of Second Class Upper Division for first degree holders and Upper Credit for HND holders.

    Male applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres tall while female applicants must not be less than 1.65 metres in height. Applicants should be between 22 and 28 years by 31 January 2018, except for Imams and Chaplains who should not exceed 30 years by January 31, 2017.
     

    Oct 10, 2017 at 6:20 PM
