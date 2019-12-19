President Muhammadu Buhari has said that it has become important for the country to have “Orderly, disciplined and modern police officers” because the Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of Nigeria’s domestic security agenda. The president said this in Kano while commissioning 624 Cadets of …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2S7dP2o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2S7dP2o
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[24]