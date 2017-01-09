A new faction of Shiite Muslims has emerged in Borno state. This is according to Commandant Ibrahim Abdullahi of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). He said the group was found in Kwaya Kusar local government of the area through intelligence gathering and surveillance. “When we invited the leader (names withheld), he claimed to be non-violent and that they are against the teachings of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky," he said. “We agree that it is their fundamental right to practice their own religion, but we are not unmindful about factors that gave rise to the calamitous catastrophe which engulfed us in the recent past.” NAN