N90bn allegation: Resign now, PDP tells Osinbajo – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resign his position as vice president and challenge the allegation of corruption against him, instead of threatening to waive his immunity. Osinbajo, who said he instructed his lawyers to sue former National Publicity...
Rape allegation: Nigerian female pastor Busola Olotu makes shocking revelations about Biodun Fatoyinbo, says she believes Busola Dakolo (video) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The last has certainly not been heard in the rape allegation leveled on clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo. Reverend Busola Olotu, a clergywoman who Biodun Fatoyinbo saw as a mentor, had an exclusive interview with media personality, Adesuwa Onyenokwe, where...
Kaduna house of horror, 300 children found chained, starved, sexually abused - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
According to the report, the people manning the house of horror claim it’s an Islamic rehabilitation centre. The detained children said they were forced to fast, and that they were were being sexually abused. The police suspected that the children may be undergoing some form of indoctrination...
I will sack any of my aide who insults Buhari – Umahi - Pm News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has vowed to sack any of his aide who will dare to insult President Muhammadu Buhari. Umahi was elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Umahi also warned that any of his appointees who insulted any governor or downplays their...
Impeachment: Donald Trump calls for the immediate resignation of Adam Schiff for reading a 'wrong' transcript of his call with Ukrainian president-LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
This morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast Adam Schiff, who is the head of the House Intelligence committee investigating him in the current Whistle blower story engulfing the White House. (Read HERE) In a series of fresh Tweets this afternoon, President Trump said, 'Adam...
