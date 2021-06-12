  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Video Nigeria News (12/6/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
  • Femi Adesina: Nigerians lack honour, rejoice at iniquity, evil – P.M. News
  • Police tear-gas June 12 protesters in Abuja - Punch Newspaper
  • Buhari: After buses were burnt during #EndSARS, I told Sanwo-Olu to tell Lagosians to walk - The Cable
  • Twitter suspension: US, UK, EU, others are hypocrites, says Lai Mohammed – Punch Newspapers
  • FG begins moves to sell looters’ seized assets – Punch Newspapers
  • Malami logs into Twitter to deactivate account – Punch Newspapers
  • We’re ready to negotiate with Buhari regime openly: Twitter - Peoples Gazette
  • Spray naira notes, go to jail – CBN warns Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria
  • Man Who Slapped French President Macron Gets 4 Months In Jail – Nairaland
  • Don’t pay ransome if I’m kidnapped – el-Rufai’s wife declares – New Telegraph
Video Highlights to weekly Nigeria News


Links to Top Weekly Nigeria News
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Femi Adesina: Nigerians lack honour, rejoice at iniquity, evil – P.M. News

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/06/11/femi-adesina-nigerians-rejoice-at-iniquity-evil/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - BREAKING: Police tear-gas June 12 protesters in Abuja - Punch Newspapers

https://t.co/ywyZbTp44N
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Buhari: After buses were burnt during #EndSARS, I told Sanwo-Olu to tell Lagosians to walk - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-after-buses-were-burnt-during-endsars-i-told-sanwo-olu-to-tell-lagosians-to-walk
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Twitter suspension: US, UK, EU, others are hypocrites, says Lai Mohammed – Punch Newspapers

https://punchng.com/twitter-suspension-us-uk-eu-others-are-hypocrites-says-lai-mohammed/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - FG begins moves to sell looters’ seized assets – Punch Newspapers

https://punchng.com/fg-begins-moves-to-sell-looters-seized-assets/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - We’re ready to negotiate with Buhari regime openly: Twitter - Peoples Gazette

https://t.co/e4ULtNxSQ5
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Spray naira notes, go to jail – CBN warns Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/11/spray-naira-notes-go-to-jail-cbn-warns-nigerians/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Man Who Slapped French President Macron Gets 4 Months In Jail – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6597458/damien-tarel-gets-4-months
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Don’t pay ransome if I’m kidnapped – el-Rufai’s wife declares – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/dont-pay-ransome-if-im-kidnapped-el-rufais-wife-declares/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Similar threads

J
Video Nigeria News (5/6/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly
Replies
0
Views
148
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News (8/5/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News (5/29/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly
Replies
0
Views
226
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News (5/22/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly
Replies
0
Views
475
jade
J
J
Video Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
2K
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top