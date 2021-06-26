  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Video Nigeria News (26/6/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly


Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
  • Osun 2020 Governorship race: Ademola Adeleke declares to run again – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
  • DSS invites Gumi, cautions him on utterances about security operatives - The Cable
  • FG meeting with Twitter is like putting the cart before the horse – Falana – PM News
  • NIN exposes more than 500,000 fake UTME candidates – P.M. News
  • Ganduje Uncovers 3,000 Teachers On Kano Payroll Working In Private Schools – Information Nigeria
  • Twitter ban: If you think you’re hurting me by using VPN, you’re hurting yourself because it exposes your data - Lai Mohammed (video) - Linda Ikeji's Blog
  • Farouk Lawan sentenced to seven years in prison over $3m bribe - The Cable
  • Bills purportedly meant to stifle press wasn’t FG sponsored by FG – Lai Mohammed – The Nation
  • Nigeria poor, must borrow for infrastructure devt –Lawan – New Telegraph
  • Ex-Army chief, Tukur Buratai, appointed Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin Republic – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Video Highlights to weekly Nigeria News


Links to Top Weekly Nigeria News
Politics - Osun 2020 Governorship race: Ademola Adeleke declares to run again – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/06/osun-2020-governorship-race-ademola-adeleke-declares-to-run-again.html
Metro - DSS invites Gumi, cautions him on utterances about security operatives - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/dss-invites-gumi-cautions-him-on-utterances-about-security-operatives
Metro - FG meeting with Twitter is like putting the cart before the horse – Falana – PM News

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/06/24/fg-meeting-with-twitter-is-like-putting-the-cart-before-the-horse-falana/
Metro - NIN exposes more than 500,000 fake UTME candidates – P.M. News

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/06/23/nin-exposes-more-than-500000-fake-utme-candidates/
Metro - Ganduje Uncovers 3,000 Teachers On Kano Payroll Working In Private Schools – Information Nigeria

https://www.informationng.com/2021/06/ganduje-uncovers-3000-teachers-on-kano-payroll-working-in-private-schools.html
Metro - Twitter ban: If you think you’re hurting me by using VPN, you’re hurting yourself because it exposes your data - Lai Mohammed (video) - Linda Ikeji's

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/twitter-ban-if-you-think-youre-hurting-me-by-using-vpn-youre-hurting-yourself-because-it-exposes-your-data-lai-mohammed-video.html
Metro - Farouk Lawan sentenced to seven years in prison over $3m bribe - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-court-sentences-farouk-lawan-to-7-years-in-prison-over-3m-bribe
Politics - Bills purportedly meant to stifle press wasn’t FG sponsored by FG – Lai Mohammed – The Nation

https://thenationonlineng.net/bills-purportedly-meant-to-stifle-press-wasnt-fg-sponsored-by-fg-lai-mohammed/
Politics - Nigeria poor, must borrow for infrastructure devt –Lawan – New Telegraph

https://www.newtelegraphng.com/nigeria-poor-must-borrow-for-infrastructure-devt-lawan/
Politics - Ex-Army chief, Tukur Buratai, appointed Nigeria's Ambassador to Benin Republic – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/ex-army-chief-tukur-buratai-appointed-nigerias-ambassador-to-benin-republic.html
