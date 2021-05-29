  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Video Nigeria News (5/29/2021) Top 10 headlines this week | #NBWeekly


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
  • President Buhari's administration is the healthiest since 1999. We respect citizens’ rights - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji's blog
  • Tinubu, Akande, Gbaja, South-West APC leaders back open grazing ban - Punch Newspapers
  • Reps ‘uncover’ illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects - The Cable
  • Lagos govts says its still counting its losses from EndSARS protest seven months after - Linda Ikejis blog
  • Reps ‘uncover’ illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects - The Cable
  • Illegal oil deals: FG fails to recover $69bn loot in American banks - Punch Newspaper
  • Jewellery Forfeited By Diezani Worth N14.4bn – EFCC - Channels Tv
  • El-Rufai sacks 19 appointees to cut the cost of governance - The Cable
  • Commotion as Remi Tinubu calls woman ‘thug’ at constitution review hearing - The Cable
  • Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Obaseki – Tori News

Video Highlights to weekly Nigeria News


Links to Top Weekly Nigeria News
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/president-buharis-administration-is-the-healthiest-since-1999-we-respect-citizens-rights-garba-shehu.html

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/president-buharis-administration-is-the-healthiest-since-1999-we-respect-citizens-rights-garba-shehu.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://t.co/EQnWRiwtsS

https://t.co/EQnWRiwtsS
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.thecable.ng/reps-uncover-illegal-n2bn-paid-to-malami-from-recovered-loot-to-prosecute-suspects/amp

https://www.thecable.ng/reps-uncover-illegal-n2bn-paid-to-malami-from-recovered-loot-to-prosecute-suspects/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/lagos-govts-says-its-still-counting-its-losses-from-endsars-protest-seven-months-after.html

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/5/lagos-govts-says-its-still-counting-its-losses-from-endsars-protest-seven-months-after.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.thecable.ng/reps-uncover-illegal-n2bn-paid-to-malami-from-recovered-loot-to-prosecute-suspects/amp

https://www.thecable.ng/reps-uncover-illegal-n2bn-paid-to-malami-from-recovered-loot-to-prosecute-suspects/amp
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://punchng.com/illegal-oil-deals-fg-fails-to-recover-69bn-loot-in-american-banks/

https://punchng.com/illegal-oil-deals-fg-fails-to-recover-69bn-loot-in-american-banks/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/05/28/fjewellery-forfeited-by-diezani-worth-n14-4bn-efcc/

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/05/28/fjewellery-forfeited-by-diezani-worth-n14-4bn-efcc/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.thecable.ng/el-rufai-sacks-19-appointees-to-cut-cost-of-governance

https://www.thecable.ng/el-rufai-sacks-19-appointees-to-cut-cost-of-governance
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.thecable.ng/video-commotion-as-remi-tinubu-calls-woman-thug-at-constitution-review-hearing

https://www.thecable.ng/video-commotion-as-remi-tinubu-calls-woman-thug-at-constitution-review-hearing
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

https://www.tori.ng/news/171173/breaking-certificate-forgery-supreme-court-rules-i.html

https://www.tori.ng/news/171173/breaking-certificate-forgery-supreme-court-rules-i.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

