- President Buhari's administration is the healthiest since 1999. We respect citizens’ rights - Garba Shehu - Linda Ikeji's blog
- Tinubu, Akande, Gbaja, South-West APC leaders back open grazing ban - Punch Newspapers
- Reps ‘uncover’ illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects - The Cable
- Lagos govts says its still counting its losses from EndSARS protest seven months after - Linda Ikejis blog
- Illegal oil deals: FG fails to recover $69bn loot in American banks - Punch Newspaper
- Jewellery Forfeited By Diezani Worth N14.4bn – EFCC - Channels Tv
- El-Rufai sacks 19 appointees to cut the cost of governance - The Cable
- Commotion as Remi Tinubu calls woman ‘thug’ at constitution review hearing - The Cable
- Certificate Forgery: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Governor Obaseki – Tori News
