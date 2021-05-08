Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
- Catholic Church suspends Fr. Mbaka for 30 days – New Telegraph News
- Nigeria can’t achieve development with current level of corruption, says Governor Ganduje | TheCable
- Mbaka asked for contracts, Buhari refused; that’s why he’s angry – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria
- Kidnapping, banditry not federal offences in Nigeria – Buhari govt - Daily Post
- Pantami bags most outstanding minister of the year award – Legit.ng
- Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on birthday - PM News
- Chidinma Ekile Quits Gospel Music; Becomes Gospel Minister – Information Nigeria
- Davido gifts daughter, Imade Range Rover SUV for birthday – PM News
- Baba Ijesha: Arrest those connected to CCTV footage – Yomi Fabiyi tells police – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
- Actor Chris Attoh Secretly Ties The Knot For The 3rd Time In USA - Instablog9ja
Catholic Church suspends Fr. Mbaka for 30 days – New Telegraph News
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/catholic-church-suspends-fr-mbaka-for-30-days/
Nigeria can't achieve development with current level of corruption, says Governor Ganduje | TheCable
https://t.co/q423wiEGF4
Mbaka asked for contracts, Buhari refused; that's why he's angry – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/458720-mbaka-asked-for-contracts-buhari-refused-thats-why-hes-angry-presidency.html
Pantami bags most outstanding minister of the year award – Legit.ng
https://www.legit.ng/1414818-pantami-bags-most-outstanding-minister-year-award.html
Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on birthday - PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/05/01/kizz-daniel-welcomes-twins-on-birthday/
Chidinma Ekile Quits Gospel Music; Becomes Gospel Minister – Information Nigeria
https://www.informationng.com/2021/05/chidinma-ekile-quits-gospel-music-becomes-gospel-minister.html
Davido gifts daughter, Imade Range Rover SUV for birthday – PM News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/05/07/davido-gifts-daughter-imade-range-rover-suv-for-birthday/
Baba Ijesha: Arrest those connected to CCTV footage – Yomi Fabiyi tells police – Ladun Liadi's Blog
https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/05/baba-ijesha-arrest-those-connected-to.html
Actor Chris Attoh Secretly Ties The Knot For The 3rd Time In USA - Instablog9ja
