Video Nigeria News (8/5/2021) Top 10 headlines this week


Nigeria News Weekly headlines include
  • Catholic Church suspends Fr. Mbaka for 30 days – New Telegraph News
  • Nigeria can’t achieve development with current level of corruption, says Governor Ganduje | TheCable
  • Mbaka asked for contracts, Buhari refused; that’s why he’s angry – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria
  • Kidnapping, banditry not federal offences in Nigeria – Buhari govt - Daily Post
  • Pantami bags most outstanding minister of the year award – Legit.ng
  • Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on birthday - PM News
  • Chidinma Ekile Quits Gospel Music; Becomes Gospel Minister – Information Nigeria
  • Davido gifts daughter, Imade Range Rover SUV for birthday – PM News
  • Baba Ijesha: Arrest those connected to CCTV footage – Yomi Fabiyi tells police – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
  • Actor Chris Attoh Secretly Ties The Knot For The 3rd Time In USA - Instablog9ja

Video Highlights to weekly Nigeria News


Links to Top Weekly Nigeria News
Metro - Catholic Church suspends Fr. Mbaka for 30 days – New Telegraph News

Politics - Nigeria can’t achieve development with current level of corruption, says Governor Ganduje | TheCable

Politics - Mbaka asked for contracts, Buhari refused; that’s why he’s angry – Presidency – Premium Times Nigeria

Politics - Pantami bags most outstanding minister of the year award – Legit.ng

Entertainment - Kizz Daniel welcomes twins on birthday - PM News

Entertainment - Chidinma Ekile Quits Gospel Music; Becomes Gospel Minister – Information Nigeria

Entertainment - Davido gifts daughter, Imade Range Rover SUV for birthday – PM News

Entertainment - Baba Ijesha: Arrest those connected to CCTV footage – Yomi Fabiyi tells police – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Entertainment - Actor Chris Attoh Secretly Ties The Knot For The 3rd Time In USA - Instablog9ja

