Atiku reacts to claims he is owing foreign workers of GOTEL - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
After days of silence, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to claims that he is owing some foreign workers recruited for his media company, GOTEL. In a statement today, his media office rebutted the claim, saying “Nothing can be further from the truth”. It emerged from the...
Mbaka present as Uzodinma is sworn in as Imo governor - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Ejike Mbaka, a Catholic priest in Enugu, was present at the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo state on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the supreme court declared Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Imo, effectively removing Emeka Ihedioha as the...
NFF now ready to begin contract negotiations with Gernot Rohr, just 6 months before end of his contract - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly ready to begin new contract negotiations with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr, even though the Franco-German tactician has just six months on his contract and could start talking to other interested employers. read more
Trouble for Okorocha, Ihedioha, Ohakim as Uzodimma issues his first order after swearing in – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Just sworn in as governor of Imo, Hope Uzodimma issued his first order late Wednesday, January 15, asking that the tenures of three past heads of governments in the state be probed. Those whose tenures are affected as a result of the order include Ikedi Ohakim.... Read more via Legit.ng –...
‘Buba Galadima is suffering from political dysfunction’ – Kano State Gov. Ganduje - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje of Kano State has accused the leader of the defunct Congress for Progressives (CPC) Alhaji Buba Galadima of suffering from political malfunction. Ganduje also described Buba Galadima’s claims on Kano state governorship election as baseless and lacking in required...
