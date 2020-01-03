Today's News Highlights Include
‘Buhari Has Failed Nigeria’ – Northern Elders Forum – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Professor Ango Abdullahi- led Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has risen from its meeting in Zaria on Sunday with a verdict that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed Nigeria. According to Dr. Baba-Ahmed: “Northern Elders Forum has refrained from comments on major developments relating to...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buratai Releases Shocking Statement In Favour Of Boko Haram (Read Details) – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria’s chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai has disclosed why it’s been difficult to completely wipe out insurgency in the North-East region of the country. In an interview with Daily Trust, the Army Chief stated that the war against Boko Haram … “Insurgency is not what you defeat and it...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Why I am concerned over insecurity in Libya – Buhari – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari tells the African Union that he is concerned about the worsening security condition in Libya – Buhari says the Libyan conflict continues to have a devastating impact on neighbouring countries in the Sahel and the Lake Chad regions – The Nigerian president calls for the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
China’s coronavirus deaths surpass 900 – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The death toll from the novel coronavirus surged past 900 in mainland China on Monday, overtaking global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, even as the World Health Organization said the outbreak appeared to be stabilising. With 91 more people dying in Hubei, the … Read more via P.M...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Kogi confirms 9 cases of Lassa fever, 4 deaths – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Kogi State Ministry of Health has confirmed nine cases of Lassa fever with four deaths recorded since the outbreak of the deadly disease in the state about a month ago. Dr Austin Ojotule, the State Epidemiologist, disclosed this in statement in Lokoja on Sunday... Read more via Pulse...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 366.7 KB Views: 0