BREAKING: Sowore's trial: Court orders FG to pay N200,000 over frivolous adjournment
The Department of State Service (DSS) has been ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja to pay the sum of N200,000 as damages to Omoyele Sowore. The damages were, according to the court, came as a result of unwarranted adjournments, The Nation reports. Read more via Legit.ng –...
Insecurity: Resign Now, You're Worse Than Jonathan – Northern Youths Caution Buhari
The Coalition of Concerned Northern Youths has called on the Presidency to resign now. “Our stance as youths and backbone four-nation is that we grow tired of excuses while our lives are being taken on hourly basis. “We cannot continue watching while our region is being turned to ashes and...
'Come And Help Nigeria Defeat Boko Haram' – Gbajabiamila Begs US
Nigeria’s Speaker of the House of Representatives has called on the United States to come to the help of Nigeria. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/37joJ99 Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mixed Reactions As FG Approves Two New Seaports In South South
There have been mixed reactions following the Federal Government’s approval of the construction of two new sea ports in Bonny Island in Rivers State and Warri in Delta state, both in the south-south geo-political zone of Nigeria. Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of transportation, who...
AfDB, Asian Bank, others worsen poor nations' debt problem
World Bank has alleged that African Development Bank (AfDB), Asian Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development worsen the debt burden of Nigeria and other countries. This was disclosed by the President of the global lender, David Malpass, at a forum in...
