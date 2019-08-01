Today's News Highlights Include
”I Am Happy To Be Home” – Aisha Buhari – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Aisha Buhari flanked by associate Joy Nunieh on her right and SSA to the President, Dr. Hajo.Sani Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has now returned to the country from the UK, closing a chapter of rumour mongering and speculations. The First Lady, beaming … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most...
Being A Millionaire Won’t Affect My Relationship With Ike – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Declares – 360Nobs.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke, has insisted that her relationship with a fellow housemate, Ike Onyema, would continue to go on smoothly. The two were fond of each other in the House. In a chat with Sunday Scoop during the week, Mercy waved aside … via...
Sex-For-Grades Scandal: Friend Of Embattled UNILAG Lecturer, Boniface Makes New Revelations – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A friend of the embattled UNILAG lecturer who was indicted in the sex-for-grades scandal, has made some revelations... Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2IKd4GQ Get More Nigeria Metro News
‘Lekki is now Swimming Pool’ – Nigerians reacts to Lagos Flooding – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The recent flooding in some parts of Lagos State has sparked a deluge of reactions from Nigerians on social media. Torrential rains lashed the city over the weekend, and as has been the case in recent years, most areas witnessed heavy flooding. .... Read more via Olisa.tv –...
”Being Called Fat Isn’t An Insult” – Eniola Badmus – Information Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has expressed that she doesn’t get angry when people call her fat. The actress who celebrated her 36th birthday last month expressed that anyone who describes her as fat is just stating the obvious..... via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33onvYE...
