Today's News Highlights Include
'Our state is COVID-19 free' — Kogi rejects NCDC results - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/our-state-is-covid-19-free-kogi-rejects-ncdc-results
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Adesina: I'm still AfDB's president - The Nation Nigeria News
https://thenationonlineng.net/adesina-im-still-afdbs-president/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Kajuru crises: 107 killed, 49 injured, 66 kidnapped, 111 houses burnt in Kaduna community attacks - Daily post
https://dailypost.ng/2020/05/22/kajuru-crises-107-killed-49-injured-66-kidnapped-111-houses-burnt-in-kaduna-community-attacks/amp/?__twitter_impression=true&__twitter_impression=true
www.nigerianbulletin.com
President Buhari writes House of Representatives, seeks approval to borrow $5.513 billion - Linda Ikejis blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/president-buhari-writes-house-of-representatives-seeks-approval-to-borrow-5513-billion-2.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Outrage as 75 police officers are seen guarding the home of the Minneapolis officer involved in the death of George Floyd (video) - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/5/outrage-as-75-police-officers-are-seen-guarding-the-home-of-the-minneapolis-officer-involved-in-the-death-of-george-floyd-video.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
